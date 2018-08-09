Ekta Kapoor revives nepotism debate on Instagram, Ayesha Shroff says 'not a sin to have actor-parent'

The issue of nepotism has always been a sensitive one in Bollywood. The most recent development comes in from Ekta Kapoor and Ayesha Shroff (mother of actor Tiger Shroff), reports the Hindustan Times.

Ekta, posted a teaser of her upcoming film Laila Majnu on her Instagram page. Expressing her sentiments on the cast, Ekta wrote "Pls see a glimpse of this piece of cinema about raw timeless love untamed by the commerce of films helmed by the best @imtiazaliofficial and lived by two yet unknown talents who have no film legacy or star fathers or godfathers.” The leading pair in the Imtiaz Ali directorial are Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri.

Ayesha Shroff, actor Jackie Shroff's wife, replied to Kapoor's statement saying it was not a "sin" to have an actor-parent. She stressed that hard work was a universal criteria irrespective of lineage, cast or creed.

Kapoor immediately replied saying that she was not targeting anyone by her comment but was honestly confessing that promoting actors without any industry connections was always difficult for a producer. Kapoor added that her statement was a "request" to give other budding stars a chance, especially who do not have prior connections to the film industry.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 16:40 PM