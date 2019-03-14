Ekta Kapoor reportedly acquires rights to Shraddha Srinath's 2016 Kannada thriller U Turn

After producing a slew of Bollywood hits, Ekta Kapoor will now back the remake of the 2016 Kannada blockbuster U Turn, which featured Milan Talkies actress Shraddha Srinath, in Hindi, according to a report by the Deccan Chronicle.

The publication quoted a source as stating that Ekta is in talks to get Pawan on board as director for the Hindi remake as well. "The film is also a supernatural thriller and that is the reason why Ekta is keen to remake the film as it falls in her domain. It is to be seen as to what track Ekta takes for the Hindi remake,” added the source.

The narrative of U Turn follows a female journalist as she tries to investigate a story about road offenders on a double junction road. The plot thickens when all the offenders are killed one after the other. The original film was written, produced and directed by Pawan Kumar.

U Turn was later remade in Tamil and Telugu in 2018 with Samantha Akkineni in the lead. Pawan helmed these two projects as well. However, the Tamil and Telugu remakes altered the climax of the original Kannada version, according to the same report.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 10:59:57 IST