EKta Kapoor names her son Ravie; says, 'I can’t wait to begin this new journey'

TV and Film producer Ekta Kapoor welcomed a baby boy on 27 January through surrogacy. Ekta shared her joy in a statement on Thursday and revealed the name of the little boy- Ravie Kapoor.

Ekta has named her son after her father Jeetender whose real name is Ravi Kapoor. Ekta took to social media and wrote, "Please send your love and blessing for li'l Ravie. Jai Mata Di! Jai Balaji."

Her note also read, "I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby’s birth has made me. Everything in life doesn’t go the way you want it to, but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment and I can’t wait to begin this new journey of being a mother."

Further Ekta shared an account of her doctor Nandita Palshetkar:

View this post on Instagram Thanku doc nandita it’s been a 7 year journey! A post shared by Ek❤️ (@ektaravikapoor) on Jan 31, 2019 at 3:53am PST

A source close to Indian Express stated, “Ekta was keenly involved in the entire process. She would take constant updates about the mother and baby’s health at every stage from the doctor. It was her pure determination to become a mother that made this happen.”

A few years back, Ekta’s brother actor Tusshar Kapoor also took the surrogacy route. He became a father to son Laksshya in 2016.

Bollywood personalities took to social media to congratulate on embracing motherhood

To my soul connect mate in so many different ways! I love you and and am so so happy for you !! Yash and Roohi send love to Their aunt and their new best friend Ravie!!!!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Wtex0bXt5K — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 31, 2019

Many congratulations and lots of love dearest @ektaravikapoor. Welcome to parenthood and joy... https://t.co/3uK93OvKEb — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 31, 2019

Huge congratulations @ektaravikapoor on this brand new chapter in your life...wishing you all the love and the most amazing adventures ever !! ♥️ — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 31, 2019

Congratulations...Blessings & Lots of love to Ravie — Vatsal Sheth (@shethvatsal) January 31, 2019

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 19:08:52 IST