Ekta Kapoor may have plans of reviving television series Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii after 10 years

Ekta Kapoor seems to be on a spree of serial remakes. Along with adapting Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham for television audiences, she is also bringing back her iconic serials in a revamped fashion. After nearly two decades, Ekta Kapoor announced the return of Kasauti Zindagi Kay.

Current reports suggest that Kapoor might even be considering getting Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii back on-screen. The narrative will apparently begin from where the serial left off a decade ago.

Recently, Kavita Kaushik, who essayed the role of Manya Sanjay Doshi on the show, shared a reunion picture with cast members on her Instagram account. She wrote, "Friendships that last more than 7 years are likely to last a lifetime, aisa suna hai lekin yahaan toh dosti 16 saal puraani chal rahi hai. I guess we are lasting a life time! Chalo badhiya hai. Gundas of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii."

Though the finalised cast for the show is yet to be decided, Sakshi Tanwar, Kahaani's lead actress, is reported to have a significant role in the new show. "She will be the narrator and set the content for the first few episodes. However, the makers are yet to take a call on whether it will air on TV or Ekta’s digital platform,” says a source.

The Kahaani remake may also air on Star Bharat, especially since Kapoor's other spin-offs are already scheduled to release on Star Plus.

Ekta's version of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham will be titled Dil Hi To Hai. The expected cast for it include Rajat Tokas, Erica Fernandes, Yogita Bihani, Bijay Anand, Geetanjali Tikekar, Ritu Vij and Abhinav Kapoor among others.

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 18:50 PM