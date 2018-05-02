Ekta Kapoor to reportedly adapt Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham into a daily soap

Ekta Kapoor is reportedly adapting Karan Johar's superhit family drama, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, into a daily soap. Tentatively titled Dil hi Toh Hai, the show will go on air in about two months' time on Sony channel, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror.

Kapoor had earlier confirmed that she is developing a family show after ages and that it will air on Sony. If reports are to be believed, Rajat Tokas of Jodha Akbar fame is being considered to play the role of Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan in the film).

Varun Sood, who was last seen on MTV Splitsvilla, is reportedly in talks to play Rohan, Rahul's younger brother, originally played by Hrithik Roshan. The report also claims that Erica Fernandes, who is currently seen on Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, is in negotiations to play either the character of Kareena Kapoor's Poo or Kajol's Anjali.

The makers are also apparently considering Bijoy Anand, best known for playing Kajol's capricious fiance in Dil Toh Pagal Hai, to play the Yashvardhan Raichand, the mighty patriarch of the family. None of the actors concerned have confirmed these developments but speculation is still rife. The actors will reportedly be finalised after a look test.

Updated Date: May 02, 2018 11:25 AM