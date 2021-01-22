Entertainment

Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana launch cinema collective for women creators

The mission of Indian Women Rising is to ‘empower and amplify groundbreaking narratives that disrupt the status quo.’

FP Trending January 22, 2021 14:58:40 IST
Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana launch cinema collective for women creators

Producers Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga along with author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana have come together to provide a platform to women filmmakers. The three women in the entertainment business have launched a cinema collective called Indian Women Rising (IWR) in order to nurture talented women in cinema and bring forward the stories of women.

While Ekta is an established producer in the TV and film entertainment industry and the joint managing director of Balaji Telefilms, Guneet is the founder of Sikhya Entertainment and an Academy Award winner. Tahira is a writer and educator. Her recent book is The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman.

The mission of the cinema collective is to ‘empower and amplify groundbreaking narratives that disrupt the status quo,’ according to their website.

The announcement was shared by the three achievers on their individual social media handles.

See the posts

Around two years ago, creators in Malayalam cinema launched Women in Cinema Collective, according to a report by Sputnik International.  It aimed to create a safe space for women in cinema. Indian Women Rising is a step forward in that direction.

As reported by Filmibeat Guneet Monga said that currently in India, less than five percent of the directors in the entertainment industry are women. She said that they intend to amplify the work of independent women creators using the resources of the Indian Women Rising.

Speaking about IWR, Ekta said that when Gunnet and Tahira shared this concept with her then she instantly agreed to it. She hopes that more women directors will be encouraged to come forward because of the collective.

Sharing her thoughts, Tahira said that it has been easy to stereotype women since there is limited material when it comes to the representation of women. She says that this is the reason why women are either revolutionaries or tragedy stricken damsels in the films. “This collective intends to disrupt the boxed notions about women,” Tahira added while speaking to Filmibeat. 

Updated Date: January 22, 2021 14:58:40 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Complaint filed against Mahesh Manjrekar in Pune for allegedly slapping a man
Entertainment

Complaint filed against Mahesh Manjrekar in Pune for allegedly slapping a man

The incident took place on Friday night near Yavat village on Pune-Solapur highway following which police registered a non-cognisable offence against Manjrekar, an official from Yavat police station said.

Michael Apted's subjects, collaborators shed light on future of documentary series Up
Entertainment

Michael Apted's subjects, collaborators shed light on future of documentary series Up

After Michael Apted's death last week at the age of 79, he left behind not only his enormous artistic undertaking with Up, but also a nontraditional family unit in his documentary subjects and colleagues.

Mads Matthiesen’s Sundance winner Teddy Bear, now on MUBI, is a gently told male-emancipation story
Entertainment

Mads Matthiesen’s Sundance winner Teddy Bear, now on MUBI, is a gently told male-emancipation story

Teddy Bear turns the “emancipation movie” on its head. Most times, the person who needs emancipating is a woman. It’s interesting to see this most masculine-looking of men needing to “find himself”, too.