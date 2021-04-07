Ekta Kapoor announces Verdict 2; AltBalaji show to chronicle Indira Gandhi's life, The Emergency

Verdict 2 is based on books penned by Kuldip Nayar and Prashant Bhushan, reveals Ekta Kapoor.

Producer Ekta Kapoor on Tuesday announced the second season of The Verdict series, which will chronicle the story of the 1975 Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Kapoor wrote, “Time for Verdict2. The People v/s Indira Gandhi. A woman of worth admiration and critique. Our most ambitious story to tell... based on these in-depth stellar books.”

Kapoor also shared two cover images of the books - Emergency Retold by author Kuldip Nayar and The Case that Shook India: The Verdict That Led to the Emergency by Prashant Bhushan, on which the series will be based.

Check out the announcement here

Further details about the show are awaited.

The People v/s Indira Gandhi will be the second instalment in the Verdict series. The first season, titled The Verdict - State vs. Nanavati, was released in 2019. It was based on the 1959 case of KM Nanavati vs State of Maharashtra, where Naval Commander Katas Manekshaw Nanavati was accused of the murder of Prem Ahuja, the lover of his wife. The show had a stellar cast of Manav Kaul, Kubbra Sait, Elli AvrRam, Sumeet Vyas, Viraf Patel among others.

Another biopic based on the late political leader Indira Gandhi will feature Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The film will be directed by Sai Kabir. Earlier this year, the actor herself confirmed the same on social media.

The film will be produced by Manikarnika Films and will feature some significant parts of Indian political history including The Emergency and Operation Blue Star.