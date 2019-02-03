You are here:

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office collection: Sonam Kapoor's film earns Rs 7.95 cr on day 2

FP Staff

Feb 03, 2019 13:19:10 IST

After raking in Rs 3.30 crore on its opening day, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga earned Rs 4.65 crore on day 2. The total revenue generated by the film is now Rs 7.95 crore.

Trade analysts observed that the film has shown an upward trend, specifically in metropolitan cities. They added that the earnings should have picked up by the second day after witnessing a low opening day. Day 3 and the rest of the week days will play a crucial role in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga's box office collection.

Sonam Kapoor in a still from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Screenshot from YouTube

The feature depicts a same-sex love story. The supporting cast includes Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor and Seema Pahwa among others. Co-written by Shelly Chopra Dhar (who also serves as the director) and Gazal Dhaliwal, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga reunites Juhi and Anil Kapoor after over a decade.

Kangana Ranaut's period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has picked up pace on the second Saturday of its release. Trade analysts write that it is expected to cross the Rs 75 crore mark today. Its total domestic earnings stand at Rs 69.90 crore.

Uri: The Surgical Attack is still going strong, despite its competitors. The military drama, starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, grossed Rs 3.40 crore on Friday and Rs 6.35 crore on Saturday across the country, taking its total earnings to Rs 180.82 crore.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2019 13:19:10 IST

