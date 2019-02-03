Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office collection: Sonam Kapoor's film earns Rs 7.95 cr on day 2

After raking in Rs 3.30 crore on its opening day, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga earned Rs 4.65 crore on day 2. The total revenue generated by the film is now Rs 7.95 crore.

Trade analysts observed that the film has shown an upward trend, specifically in metropolitan cities. They added that the earnings should have picked up by the second day after witnessing a low opening day. Day 3 and the rest of the week days will play a crucial role in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga's box office collection.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga shows an upward trend [at metros specifically], but Day 2 growth should’ve been more since Day 1 was low... Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 40.91%... Day 3 + weekdays crucial... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr. Total: ₹ 7.95 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2019

The feature depicts a same-sex love story. The supporting cast includes Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor and Seema Pahwa among others. Co-written by Shelly Chopra Dhar (who also serves as the director) and Gazal Dhaliwal, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga reunites Juhi and Anil Kapoor after over a decade.

Kangana Ranaut's period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has picked up pace on the second Saturday of its release. Trade analysts write that it is expected to cross the Rs 75 crore mark today. Its total domestic earnings stand at Rs 69.90 crore.

#Manikarnika gathers momentum on [second] Sat... Growth on Day 9 [vis-à-vis Day 8]: 50%... Will cross ₹ 75 cr mark today [Day 10]... [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 5.25 cr. Total: ₹ 69.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2019

Uri: The Surgical Attack is still going strong, despite its competitors. The military drama, starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, grossed Rs 3.40 crore on Friday and Rs 6.35 crore on Saturday across the country, taking its total earnings to Rs 180.82 crore.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike remains the first choice of moviegoers... Continues to pose tough competition to all films - new as well as holdover titles... [Week 4] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.35 cr. Total: ₹ 180.82 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2019 13:19:10 IST