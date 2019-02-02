Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office collection: Sonam Kapoor's film earns Rs 3.30 cr on opening day
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has earned a total of Rs 3.30 crore on its opening day.
The Rajkummar Rao-Sonam Kapoor starrer is said to have picked up in certain urban centres. Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh notes that the remaining weekend will be crucial in garnering a respectable weekend total.
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga had a lacklustre start, but picked up at select urban centres towards evening... Growth on Day 2 and Day 3 essential for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.30 cr [1500 screens]. India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2019
The feature depicts an unconventional love story. The supporting cast includes Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor and Seema Pahwa among others. Co-written by Shelly Chopra Dhar (who also serves as the director) and Gazal Dhaliwal, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga reunites Juhi and Anil Kapoor after over a decade.
The film released this Friday. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also marks the first project where the father-daughter duo of Anil and Sonam share screen space.
Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 12:21:20 IST