Ek Je Chilo Raja first look: Srijit Mukherji's courtroom drama creates a mysterious world of decaying heritage

The first look poster of Srijit Mukherji's Ek Je Chilo Raja was released on 31 August.

Arriving this Puja... First look poster of #Bengali film #EkJeChhiloRaja... Stars Jisshu U Sengupta... Directed by Srijit Mukherji... 12 Oct 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/9ub0pgsdhN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2018

The sepia-toned image sees a life-size portrait hung behind a majestic yet decrepit throne, on which is seated an disheveled, old mendicant. An overwhelming aura of a lost, decaying heritage of a once-grand kingdom is conjured up with the use of ornate, enormous vases, wooden side tables peeking through a blanket of dust, caught up in a maze of cobwebs.

The Bengali film, featuring Jisshu U Sengupta in the lead, is a period drama based on A Princely Imposter by Partha Chatterjee. The book is inspired by the 1975 Bhawal Sanyasi court case, wherein a possible imposter claimed to be the prince of Bhawal, assumed to have died a decade earlier. The court had given the verdict that the person was indeed the Kumar of Bhawal.

Apart from Jisshu, Jaya Ahsan, Aparna Sen, Rudranil Ghosh, Anjan Dutta, Anirban Bhattacharya and Tanushree Chakraborty will be seen in pivotal roles.

In an interview with The Times of India, director Srijit Mukherji had revealed that he has treated the film as a courtroom drama where gripping, thrilling twists will be showcased, inspired by the shocking series of real-life incidents that ensued in the court.

Ek Je Chilo Raja is all set to hit the theatres during Durga Puja 2018.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 10:03 AM