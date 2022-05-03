Here is a look at how Salman Khan, Gowri Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Shabana Azmi is celebrating Eid

It’s a fun Eid this year for the Hindi film fraternity. For two years the pandemic played havoc with all our festive occasions. “Eid, Diwali, Christmas sabb barbaad kar rakha ttha iss Covid ne (Covid aborted all festivities). Finally, this year we are in a festive mood. And my family and I will be meeting all our friends and relatives after skipping two years of Eid Milaap. It is so liberating. It is only when you are deprived of something so valuable that you realise how precious our festivals are,” says writer-director Rumi Jaffrey.

Indeed, the Indian entertainment industry has not looked so festive for two years. Salman Khan’s home in Bandra is an open house again. Eid means Salman and family throw open the doors of their home to friends, relatives and strangers after two years. Salman who is shooting for his next project Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on his farm in Panvel (outskirts of Mumbai) has driven back to his Bandra apartment for Eid, as his parents can no longer travel.

“It is indeed a festive Eid,” says Nawazuddin Siddiqui, “It is my first Eid in my new home in Mumbai. It’s a wonderful feeling to be in your dream house on this happy occasion. Mere liye Eid special hota agar mere bachche mere saath hote (Eid would be special if my children were with me). They are in Dubai in school.” Fardeen Khan’s children and wife are also in Dubai. “I miss them terribly. But it is not a lonely Eid. I am spending the day with good friends.” While the rest of the film fraternity is looking forward to a gregarious Eid, director Anees Baazmi wants to keep it simple. “After my morning namaaz(prayers) I will be at home with my children and relatives. There will be delicious home-made food and of course Sheer Kurma. I want this Eid to be happy, peaceful, and hate-free for everyone.”

Gauahar Khan is in the full Eid mood. “I am at home with my family. It is the first Eid after many years when I have actually applied mehndi. There is a big lunch at home. Lots of cooking going on . I am also cooking a chicken dish, biryani, kofta and of course Sheer Kurma will be there. During Ramzan we crammed in as much prayers and other spiritual activities as much as we could. So, my sleep patterns are a little askew. In spite of less sleep, the energy and enthusiasm levels during Eid are super-high. We are expecting guests for lunch. So, it’s going to be a wonderful Eid.”

Ironically Shabana Azmi, the one entertainment personage whose Eid celebrations are the most coveted in the Mumbai film industry is not celebrating Eid this year. “We are in Coonoor not celebrating Eid this year. I have received many messages from disappointed family and friends. But it’s been so hectic that we really needed the break. Hopefully we will make up for it next year, Inshallah.”

Shabana misses her mother the most during Eid. “It has never been the same without Mummy who till her last days would organise the mehndi the night before a chudiwali (bangle seller) would make us wear bangles whilst those who could chheelo the pistas and badaam were put to work for sheer kurma the next day. Art director, Bijon Das Gupta is the best at it. It was the only day in the year that Abba would insist we wear new clothes. Farouque Shaikh and I had a standing competition that my house Sheer Kurma was better than his house ka which neither of us ever conceded. I remember when I was shooting for Pyasi Ankhein, Waheeda Rehman gave me eidi and I was deeply touched. I will miss myself having a ball this Eid.”