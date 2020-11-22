Eddie Murphy's comedy Coming 2 America to release on Amazon Prime Video on 5 March, 2021

Coming 2 America will follow Akeem, now a king, and Semmi on a new adventure from his homeland, the fictional country of Zamunda to Queens in New York City.

Coming 2 America, the sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy, has landed on a date to come to audiences. The film which reunites Murphy and Arsenio Hall will debut on Amazon Prime Video on 5 March, 2021, Amazon Studios said Friday.

Originally a Paramount Pictures theatrical release, the studio sold the film to the streamer last month but had yet to finalise a date.

“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favourite.”

The sequel is directed by Craig Brewer of Dolemite is My Name-fame and will follow Akeem, now a king, and Semmi on a new adventure from his homeland, the fictional country of Zamunda to Queens in New York City., writes Variety.

James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos will also be reprising their roles alongside new additions like Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and KiKi Layne.

Coming 2 America is one of the many projects Paramount has sold to streaming services, including the recently released The Trial of Chicago and Kumail Nanjiani-Issa Rae's romantic comedy The Lovebirds.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)