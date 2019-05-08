Ed sheeran reunites with Justin Bieber for new single I Don't Care, song to release on 10 May

Singers Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have joined forces for a new single 'I Don't Care', which will release on 10 May. Nearly four years after last collaborating on the hit track 'Love Yourself', the duo announced on Tuesday night that Sheeran's new single will feature Bieber.

Putting all the rumours to rest, Sheeran announced the news on Instagram, asking fans to pre-save the link.

Fans who were long speculating a collaboration between the two, stand corrected in assuming that all cryptic posts and Instagram polls pointed to a new song.

Although Bieber hasn't released an album since 2015's 'Purpose', he recently made his return to the stage during Ariana Grande's Coachella performance on 21 April. Bieber joined her on stage and sang his hit track 'Sorry'.

"It was a big deal for Justin. He hasn't performed in a long time. He was very excited though and felt even better after. He loved reconnecting with his fans," a friend of the singer's previously told People.

Bieber's friend went on say that although the 25-year-old singer has been candid about his mental health struggles, he is "slowly getting back to feeling normal."

While performing 'Sorry' at the Coachella music festival Bieber had dropped a hint about a new album coming soon.

He told the crowd, "I haven't been on stage in like two years. I came out here [and] I had no idea I was going to be on stage tonight. So anyways, this is my first time on stage in two years. I had to get my groove back, my swag back, by the way, Album coming soon."

Sheeran's latest album titled 'Divide' had released in 2017.

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 12:11:06 IST

