Ed Sheeran files lawsuit against Sam Chokri, Ross O'Donoghue after losing royalties to Shape of You

London: Singer Ed Sheeran has filed a lawsuit against musician Sam Chokri after losing royalties to his song 'Shape Of You'. The latter claimed the song was a copy of his 2015 track 'Oh Why'.

He won a ruling from the Performing Rights Society (PRS), the body that decides on music royalty payouts, after filing documents setting out their case for copyright infringement.

Sheeran has not received royalties from the song, said to have amassed 20 million pounds in revenue, since 10 May when the Performing Rights Society ruled in favour of Chokri and put the track into "suspense", reports The Sun.

Now, Sheeran's lawyers have submitted a written complaint to the High Court on 30 June against Chokri, 25, and songwriter Ross O'Donoghue for "damaging (Sheeran) reputationally" and hitting his "revenue streams".

They are seeking a declaration from the court to confirm Sheeran did not rip off the music, plus compensation.

25-year-old Chokri is not a very well known figure within the music circuit. Based out of London, he performs under the stage name of Sami Swich.

'Shape of You' was the best-selling song of 2017 having earned revenue for sale of over 26 million copies. The track has also won Ed Sheeran a Grammy, in the Best Solo Pop Performance category.

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 11:46 AM