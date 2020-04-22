You are here:

Earth Day 2020: Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar advocate for environmental conservation

As the world celebrates the 50th Earth Day today, Bollywood actresses Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, and Pooja Bhatt took a moment to appreciate nature and thank mother Earth.

The actresses shared their posts on social media. Dixit-Nene shared a video of herself cycling through the lanes of an area with a dense green cover. She can be seen sporting a hat to beat the heat.

In the caption, the actress wrote that the Earth is becoming greener and more lush during the lockdown. She also urged her fans to switch off appliances when not in use, plant trees, and use fuel and water judiciously.

Here is the video

Pednekar, who actively takes part in beach clean ups across Mumbai and has advocated for environmental conservation, shared an image where she seems to be holding the Earth in her hands. She also wrote a poem in the caption.

Here is Pednekar's post

Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture of herself sitting under the shadow of a tree. In the caption she observed that the word "heart" and "earth" are spelt with the same letters. She encouraged the urgency to reuse, recycle and replenish the planet's resources as well.

Here is Sinha's post

Pooja Bhatt posted pictures of herself with fruits and plants from her garden.

Here is her post

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2020 13:14:04 IST