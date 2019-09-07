You are here:

Dylan Farrow criticises Scarlett Johansson for defending Woody Allen over sexual harassment claims

Press Trust of India

Sep 07, 2019 11:27:52 IST

Los Angeles: Dylan Farrow has criticised actor Scarlett Johansson for her recent statements in support of director Woody Allen.

Dylan Farrow (left) and Scarlett Johansson. images from Twitter

Farrow had accused Allen, her adoptive father, of sexually abusing her when she was a child in 1992. She reiterated her claims against Allen in 2013 in a Vanity Fair interview, which caught steam in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Allen has denied the charges.

Johansson, who has worked with Allen on films such as Match Point, Scoop and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, told The Hollywood Reporter that she supports the 83-year-old filmmaker and is open to work with him again.

Reacting to Johansson's interview, Farrow wrote on Twitter

In the THR interview, Johansson said, "I believe him, and I would work with him anytime. I have been very direct with him, and he's very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.

