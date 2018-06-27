You are here:

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's upcoming action-thriller Skyscraper to release in India on 20 July

New Delhi: Actor Dwayne Johnson's Skyscraper will hit screens in India on 20 July in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Universal Pictures International India will release the movie, written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, a statement said.

The story of Skyscraper revolves around Johnson's character Will Sawyer, a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and United States war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers. His job takes him and his family to China to assess security of the world's tallest and the safest building, The Pearl.

Skyscraper traces Will Sawyer's journey from a war veteran to an FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader, to amputee and finally to a security analyst.

But soon, Sawyer finds himself being framed when the building is suddenly ablaze. A wanted man on the run, Sawyer must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family that is trapped inside the building above the fire line.

It seems that action thrillers like Die Hard and The Towering Inferno have been heavy influences on the film.

Skyscraper also stars Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Noah Taylor, Roland Moller, Byron Mann, Pablo Schreiber and Hannah Quinlivan. The action thriller is produced by Beau Flynn, Johnson, Thurber and Hiram Garcia.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 14:33 PM