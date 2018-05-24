Watch: Trailer for Dwayne Johnson's Skyscraper shows The Rock saving an entire building on his own

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is back with his latest action drama Skyscraper and if the newest trailer is any indication, it is going to be a pretty standard Rock-saves-the-world-with-the-power-of-his-strength affair.

Skyscraper or "50 ways to almost fall off a building" tells the story of Will Sawyer, a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and US war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On one such assignment in China, the tallest building in the world is set on fire and Sawyer is framed for it. He then goes on a solo mission to clear his name and rescue his family who are trapped in the building.

The trailer establishes the premise of the movie as it shows how Sawyer got out of FBI after an explosion almost killed him. There are the standard baddies with foreign accents who have set the building on fire and now are using Sawyer for their nefarious ends. There are a lot of action scenes in the trailer including one insane shot of Johnson jumping at least forty feet from a crane onto the skyscraper. The world record for long jumps is a little over 29 feet.

Further, Johnson's character also has a prosthetic leg which gets more footage than his biceps as he uses it as a battering ram, door stopper and a grappling rope among other thing.

