After announcing the US release date of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel, Dwayne Johnson has shared the film look from the film. The still features Kevin Hart, Karen Gilligan, Jack Black and Johnson in coordinated khaki explorer outfits.

Nick Jonas will reprise his role as Jefferson "Seaplane" McDonough, Alex Vreeke's avatar in the adventure fantasy film. Actors Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Alex Wolff, who played the younger versions of Johnson, Hart, Black and Gillan's characters, will return for the sequel, directed by Jake Kasdan. Besides Kasdan, Welcome to the Jungle screenwriters Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner have penned the screenplay for the third movie.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle followed a group of four teens transported into the world of Jumanji, where they turn into their adult avatars. The film grossed over USD 960 million at the global box office.

The setting is now a video game instead of a board game, on which the book and original 1995 film, featuring Robin Williams, were based.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 12:19:38 IST