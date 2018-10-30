Duniya Vijay's first wife Nagarathna on the run after being booked for assaulting his second wife

Kannada actor Duniya Vijay's first wife, Nagarathna ran away from her house in Bengaluru's Kathriguppe after police went to arrest her on charges of assaulting his second wife Keerthi Gowda, The News Minute informed.

Police had visited Nagarathna's house on Sunday, 28 October morning. However, Vijay and Nagarathna's daughter Monica did not open the house door. It was during this time that Nagarthna escaped from her house.

As per The News Minute, CCTV footage from Vijay’s house recorded on 24 September, showed Nagarathna hitting Keerthi allegedly over the custody of daughter Monica. It was at the same time as Duniya Vijay and his three friends were arrested here on the charge of assaulting a gym trainer.

Recently, Monica had filed a complaint against Duniya Vijay, his second wife Keerthi Gowda and three others, for allegedly assaulting her at Vijay's residence. A case of wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, voluntarily causing hurt and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace was lodged against the five accused.

Vijay is currently out on bail after he was arrested in another case on 8 June on charge of obstructing police from investigating an accidental death of two stunt actors by drowning during a film shoot in a city lake in November 2016, in which he was the hero.

