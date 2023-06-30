The trailer of Dune: Part Two, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in lead roles, is out and looks promising. The stunning locales and action should deliver enough bang for the audiences’ bucks.

About Dune Part Two

On the YouTube page of Warner Bros., the description about it says- “Dune: Part Two” will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

About Zendaya

After meeting each other on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming in June 2016, Tom Holland and Zendaya turned their status from being friends to lovers a few years back. While rumours of their romance time and again made rounds on the internet, the direct confirmation didn’t come until July 2021, when the two Hollywood stars were spotted kissing in Tom’s lavish Audi in LA. There is no denying the fact that the mushy couple is going strong in their relationship, and their fans love the two so much that the couple even has a nickname given by the internet and that is “Tomdaya”. However, after a year and a half of making their relationship official, Tom and Zendaya are reportedly planning on “settling down.” Yes, you read that right. According to a recent report in US Weekly Magazine, Tom and Zendaya are “serious and permanent” about their romance.

