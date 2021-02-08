Dulquer Salmaan shares first look poster of Mammootty, Amal Neerad’s upcoming film Bheeshma

Mammootty and Amal Neerad, who had earlier collaborated on the 2007 film Big B, have come together again for Bheeshma

Dulquer Salmaan on Sunday presented the first look of his father and actor Mammootty’s upcoming film Bheeshma. The film marks the second collaboration of director Amal Neerad and Mammootty. They had earlier collaborated on the 2007 film Big B.

Sharing the first look poster, Salmaan wrote on his Instagram, "When this team comes together I go back to being a fanboy watching Big B wide-eyed."

Check out the first look here

Bheeshma also stars Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi in pivotal roles. According to reports, the film recently went on floors and will be shot in Kochi.

The News Minute reports that both Neerad and Mammootty were going to team up for the sequel of Big B titled Bilal last March but the film was delayed due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mammootty will also be seen in The Priest, which will hit screens on 4 March. Directed by Jofin T Chacko and produced by Anto Joseph, Unnikrishnan B, V N Babu, The Priest marks the first collaboration between Mammootty and Manju Warrier. The film's first look and poster have already piqued curiosity among the viewers regarding the movie's storyline. The others in the cast include Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan, Jagadish, Madhupal, Baby Monica and Venkitesh VP.