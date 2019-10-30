Dulquer Salmaan says he was 'starstruck' after meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash

Dulquer Salmaan was recently spotted at the Diwali parties hosted by Bollwood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor. Accompanied by his wife Amal Sufiya at the events, Dulquer also shared few pictures from the party.

The Zoya Factor actor who met Shah Rukh Khan at the party is all praises for the Bollywood superstar. Dulquer had quite of a 'fanboy' moment after meeting the Kal Ho Na Ho actor. He took to Instagram and wrote, "The aura. The presence. When he's (SRK) in the room nothing else matters! We were like children. Gleefully happy. Excited. Star struck. Also we got many hugs and kisses from the Shah himself."

Check out the post here

Dulquer also posted a picture with the host Amitabh and thanked him for invitation to the party, he wrote, “With the most gracious and the most lovely!The OG superstar ! Many thanks to the entire Bachchan family for having us. Abhishek & Shwetha especially. Amu and I had the most special night"

Apart from Dulquer and Shah Rukh, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were among many other celebrities who turned up at Bachchan’s Diwali bash.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2019 12:37:17 IST