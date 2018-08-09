DuckTales actor Ben Schwartz to voice Sonic the Hedgehog in film adaptation of Sega video game

Actor-comedian Ben Schwartz has been roped in, to voice Sonic the Hedgehog in Paramount Pictures' movie based on Sega's one of the most popular characters. The film also stars James Marsden and Tika Sumpter alongside Jim Carrey, who has been confirmed to play the antagonist Doctor Robotnik.

Sega launched the Sonic game in 1991 and has sold more than 360 million copies to date, including both packaged and digital games on consoles, tablets, and mobile. The game revolves around a hedgehog named Sonic, who is on a quest to defeat Doctor Robotnik, a mad scientist who has imprisoned animals in robots and stolen the magical Chaos Emeralds.

Schwartz is currently the voice of Dewey Duck on Disney Channel's reboot Duck Tales and will also be the voice of Leonardo in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, reports Variety. In the past, he starred as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein in the sitcom Parks and Recreation. He was also recently seen the heist comedy Blue Iguana opposite Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri actor Sam Rockwell.

Jeff Fowler is directing the movie, which will blend live-action and CG elements. Produced by Neal H Moritz and executive produced by Tim Miller, the film is set to release on 15 November 2019.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

