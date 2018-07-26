Blue Iguana trailer: Sam Rockwell, Ben Schwartz are small-time crooks after a rare jewel in this heist comedy

Sam Rockwell, who won an Oscar for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, is back with a funny new heist film called Blue Iguana. The film follows small-time New York criminals Eddie (Rockwell) and Paul (Ben Schwartz, who also starred in Parks and Recreation as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein), who are hired by a British lawyer (Phoebe Fox of The Woman in Black: Angel of Death) to steal a rare jewel called the Blue Iguana.

The duo sees this as an opportunity to get rich but in reality, they are quite clumsy and clearly incompetent to carry out this task. The trailer shows how they dodge a mullet-haired gangster (played by Peter Ferdinando) and his boss (played by Peter Polycarpou) who also wants his hands on the gem.

Entertainment Tonight reports the film will also see Frances Barber appear as the original owner of the precious stone along with Amanda Donohoe as the gangster's mother. Simon Callow, Al Weaver, and Robin Hellier are also part of the cast.

Written and directed by Hadi Hajaig, who has also directed the 2012 spy thriller Cleanskin, Blue Iguana is scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 August.

Watch the trailer here.

