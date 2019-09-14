Dua Lipa confirmed to join Katy Perry in Mumbai on 16 November for OnePlus Music Festival

International pop star Dua Lipa has been roped in to perform at the OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai on 16 November.

The festival will take place at the DY Patil Stadium, where singer Katy Perry would also be performing.

"So excited to perform in India for the first time ever. I'm excited to get back on stage, I feel like it's going to be such a fun night," Lipa said in a statement.

The OnePlus Music Festival aims to create a unique, contemporary space for its community as well as music and culture enthusiasts to watch their favourite artists in action and discover new music.

"We are super excited that Dua Lipa will also be performing in our first ever OnePlus Music Festival in India! The addition of Dua completes the International Festival music offering. We will be announcing additional music from India soon. This festival will truly be a one of a kind experience for our Indian community," Carl Pei, Co-founder, OnePlus said.

This is the second time that Katy Perry will perform in India after her 2012 gig at the Indian Premier League.

Dua Lipa has also visited India before. In October 2018, the 'New Rules' hitmaker shared a picture of herself inside a Ganesh temple in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2019 10:05:05 IST