Drishyam 2: The Resumption, directed by Jeethu Joseph goes on floors, announces Mohanlal with photos

Mohanlal is expected to join the crew of Drishyam 2: The Resumption from 26 September.

The shooting of Drishyam 2, starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, has begun. The actor tweeted images from the mahurat pooja.

Here is the tweet

Glad to share that we have started the #shooting of #Drishyam2 today. Here are some of the Pooja Pics.#Drishyam pic.twitter.com/GF5B5k4SpH — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 21, 2020

DNA says the shooting of Drishyam 2 was to commence from 17 August, but was delayed due to unforeseeable situations. Mohanlal is expected to join the crew from 26 September.

India Today says the cast and crew have been asked to take COVID-19 tests on a regular basis post shoot and everyone will have to abide by the government guidelines. The actors who are part of the film will not be allowed to travel till the complete shooting of their character is over. The film will likely be shot in Kochi and Thodupuzha.

On his 60th birthday on 21 May, Mohanlal announced Drishyam 2: The Resumption. The 22-second clip shared by the actor starts with a book flipping open and shut to reveal the film's title and a pencil sketch of a faceless man holding what looks like a shovel. A glimpse of his character Georgekutty concludes the brief video.

Drishyam 2, directed by Jeethu Joseph, will follow the events that took place seven years after the first film. The 2013 film was based on a story of a father who went to great lengths to cover-up the murder committed by his wife and older daughter.

The storyline of the film had inspired remakes in several Indian languages. In the Tamil version of the film, Kamal Haasan played the lead role, while the Hindi adaptation Ajay Devgn play the protagonist.