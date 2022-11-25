The year 2022 has indeed been a joyous ride for Ajay Devgn. From bagging a National Award in the Best Actor category to opening a new multiplex of his venture NY Cinemas, the actor has constantly been in the headlines. Therefore, he has given yet another reason to grab all the limelight. Making fans wait for almost 7 years, Ajay’s much-anticipated film of the year Drishyam 2 hit the theatres on 18. Therefore, its actors Ajay, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna have all the reasons to celebrate as their recently released mystery thriller has been wreaking havoc at ticket counters. Making a wave at the box office, Abhishek Pathak’s directorial has not only hit the century but has also crossed a 100 crore mark. According to a recent India Today report, Drishyam 2 has entered a Rs 100 crore club, with just seven days in theatres, and is still going strong at the box office.

At a time when many Bollywood biggies are struggling to survive at the box office, the Ajay Devgn starrer has been shattering several records and is minting money impressively at the box office. Today, the film has completed its seventh day at the box office, and on Day 7 the much-loved film has reportedly minted Rs 104 crores. Interestingly, the sequel of the 2015 film, witnessed a stupendous opening at the ticket counters last Friday. Reportedly, bagging Rs. 15.38 on its first day at the domestic box office, Drishyam 2’s collection has continuously been increasing, since its release. And now, on 24 November which marks its Day 7, Drishyam 2 bagged Rs 8.70 crore at the box office, and therefore the movie successfully managed to collect a total of Rs 104.74 crore at the domestic ticket windows. In addition, on Day 7, the Ajay Devgn starrer had an overall 16.04 percent Hindi occupancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)



It might be noted that Kartik Aaryan and his recently released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 were being considered the saviour of Bollywood, at the time when biggies like Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, and Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu failed badly at the box office. However, it is interesting to learn that Drishyam 2 has reportedly surpassed the opening weekend collections of this year’s Bollywood hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and The Kashmir Files. Moreover, the report also claimed that Abhishek Pathak’s directorial also has the potential of turning out one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022. For those who don’t know, the Drishyam franchise is the Hindi remake of the blockbuster Malayalam flick with the same title that was originally helmed by National Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat.

