Ever since actress Shivaleeka Oberoi made her relationship with Bollywood director Abhishek Pathak official on Instagram, the internet has been going all hearts for the two. The couple got engaged in July this year when the director-producer recently proposed to her during their trip to Cappadocia, Turkey. In the meantime, sharing details of the special day and their marriage plans, the Khuda Hafiz actress has spilled the beans on quite a lot of things. While speaking about the day she proposed, Shivaleeka said it was all a surprise for her and also their friends who accompanied the couple on her birthday. “He planned the beautiful surprise for me, that too without telling any of our friends. Everything was a surprise including the location and the hot-air balloon. It was all out of a fairytale”, she told ETimes.

The video of the special day was also shared by the actress on her Instagram with the caption “The fairytales weren’t lying after all. Forever and beyond with you Abhishek Pathak.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi (@shivaleekaoberoi)



‘We are planning a wedding soon’: Shivaleeka on marriage plans with Abhishek Pathak

While speaking about their wedding plans, the actress exuded confidence in balancing her personal and professional life effectively. “We are both clear that our work life will not change because we are planning to get married soon,” she said.

She also added that their families who are quite happy with the relationship have already started drawing up a list of ceremonies and guests for the marriage. “Right now, we both have engagements on the work front, but the marriage will happen soon. Once we have some breathing space from work, we’ll start making plans. Everyone is excited. Right now, we’ve left it to our parents to figure out what works best”, she added.

Notably, on the work front, while Abhishek is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Drishyam 2 featuring actors like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, and others, Shivaleeka was last seen in Khuda Hafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha.

