Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn & team offer special Diwali bonus on October 24 & 25 with 25% off on ticket bookings for Nov. 18
For the first time, the makers of a film have announced 25% off on all ticket bookings for the release day. Drishyam 2 is slated for a November 18.
Vijay Salgaonkar and his family are all set to take us on yet another thrilling adventure with Drishyam 2. The anticipation for the second part of this blockbuster franchise has been increasing every minute.
The makers received raving response for the special offer they had created to underline iconic dates 2nd and 3rd October. This time as first of its kind Diwali Bonus the makers have announced 25% off on all ticket bookings for the release day. You can log on to select multiple apps and ticketing apps on 24th and 25th October and avail this special offer.
Aap sab ke liye ek special Diwali gift!
Book advance tickets of #Drishyam2 for 18th November at 25% off.
Offer valid only on 24th and 25th of October. #Drishyam2Trailer Out Now #Drishyam2On18Nov@ajaydevgn #AkshayeKhanna #Tabu @shriya1109 #RajatKapoor @ishidutta #MrunalJadhav pic.twitter.com/XNIExoQYJA
— Viacom18 Studios (@Viacom18Studios) October 24, 2022
The makers have also opened advance booking for the film from 24th October for audiences to grab their tickets and find out what will happen to Vijay Salgaonkar and his family as the case reopens.
In 2015’s Drishyam, Ajay Devgn played the role of a fourth-fail common man named Vijay, who outsmarts a bunch of some highly qualified police officers. Tabu was hot on his family’s trail as her son was missing after an unfortunate mishap. In the end, it was revealed he was killed accidentally by Vijay’s daughter and only he knows where the dead body is. Seven years later, the investigation and trail continue and this time, Akshaye Khanna joins in too.
Viacom18 Studios Presents Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios present, Drishyam 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The original score and music is by Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad). Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 is set to release theatrically on 18th November 2022.
