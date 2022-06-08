The six-part comedy, drama, and romance series, which will premiere on June 10 on Amazon miniTV, is anchored on the friendship between four women hailing from Punjab (Patolas), who are living it up in the maximum city.

The Bold Type, Four More Shots and now Udan Patolas, stories reflecting sisterhood and female bonding seems like the flavour of the season. Udan Patolas, the Indian adaptation of the Israeli TV show Honey Badgers, depicts the voice of today’s generation of Indian women who are fiercely independent and are not afraid to speak their minds.

Produced by Applause Entertainment – the makers of the successful series ‘Scam 1992’ in association with Sol Productions and directed by Shakti Sagar Chopra, from the Hatim and Ramayan fame, the web series features actors Apoorva Arora, Aastha Sidana, Poppy Jabbal, and Sukhmani Sadana in the lead roles. It also features Rajveer Singh, Mayank Arora, Taniya Kalrra, Vaibhav Talwar, Rakesh Bedi, and Manik Singh in prominent roles.

In an interview with Firstpost during the press meeting in Delhi, Aastha, Poppy, and Sukhmani (who is also the writer of the show) spoke about how the series will remind every girl about their close group of friends. They also spoke about their aspirations as an actor and how this Indian adaptation is different from the original show.

How Udan Patolas is different from the original version Honey Badgers?

Sukhmini: I saw the show and that’s the first step to writing an adaptation but this series is nothing like the original anymore. We were lucky enough to get the liberty to change things. Yes, we had to take permission from the original show makers because they originally wanted us to adapt scene by scene. It made the task very hard for me as a writer because the situation in Israel is completely different from India for example, they have a completely different setup for offices, etc. So, we took the permission if we could add a few things that will look appropriate keeping in mind Indian society. It’s a completely different show now and as a writer, it was fun. I recreated the whole thing from scratch.

How much of your real-life personality is seen while portraying your characters in the show?

Poppy: My character is the first person to come to Mumbai amongst all four and finds her way to the Mumbai socialite circuit. She has a very rich boyfriend who is kind of helping her way out with the ins and outs of how to live her life in Mumbai. She is now imparting knowledge to her best friends and has taken everybody under her umbrella. So my character is totally relatable because she is helping her friends and that is part that I have in me as well. I am very loving and caring towards all my friends

Aastha: I am 80- 90 percent of what I portray in the show because I had the same insecurities, and relationship problems. I show the world that I am strong and kind of gundi but from inside, I am shy and emotional. I am playing myself in the show.

Sukhmini: My character is a little complicated as she has a lot of grey shades. She is not able to understand herself.

How difficult was it to shoot intimate scenes and use foul language in the show?

Aastha: It was very easy for me to give all those gaalis because I am from Delhi. I used to talk to all my friends like that. When it comes to the kissing scene, it was tough because this was the first time I was kissing on screen. In fact, that was the first time I was facing the camera because I am a model. Kissing was just a hurdle and also my parents are conservative. I am the rebel of the house so I was aware that problems will come. However, I don’t want to decide or start my career on the basis of a kissing scene.

Would you like to talk about your aspirations as an actor?

Poppy: I don’t know about the project but I have one aspiration and that is to win an Oscar. This is a very small step and I hope that I am lucky enough to walk that path.

Aastha: I have small and realistic dreams. I want to excel as an actor and I want to do roles that I aspire to act in.

Sukhmini: I want to focus on both acting and writing as that gives me immense happiness. However, I would aspire to associate with good cinema. The kind of projects and people I respect. I wish to keep working with them and it doesn't matter at what scale. I don’t think I am chasing popularity at all. I am not craving for people to take selfies with me or autographs, that doesn’t excite me so much but for me to see myself in good cinema as a good actor is important. I am more than happy to do projects which need me to wear zero makeup.

Nivedita Sharma's work experience includes covering fashion weeks in Milan, Pakistan, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Dubai, and award functions like IIFA, and TOIFA.

