Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's drama surpasses Badhaai Ho's lifetime earnings

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl, which opened in theatres on 13 September, has surpassed the lifetime collections of Badhaai Ho, becoming Ayushmann's highest-grossing film ever.

Currently in its fifth week of release, Dream Girl earned Rs 35 lakhs on Friday (11 October), Rs 60 lakhs on Saturday, and Rs 75 lakhs on Sunday, taking its total earnings to Rs 139.70 crore.

Check out Dream Girl's latest figures here

#DreamGirl biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr Week 2: ₹ 38.60 cr Week 3: ₹ 22.05 cr Week 4: ₹ 5.15 cr Weekend 5: ₹ 1.70 cr Total: ₹ 139.70 cr#India biz. SUPER-HIT.#DreamGirl benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 4 ₹ 75 cr: Day 8 ₹ 100 cr: Day 11 ₹ 125 cr: Day 17 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2019

In Dream Girl, Ayushmann plays Karamvir Singh, a small-town boy, who can mimic a woman's voice. His father Jagjeet (Annu Kapoor) is debt-ridden, so Karambir finds a job as a tele-caller, where he chats with strangers over the phone in his feminine voice and under a false name — Pooja. Nushrat plays his love interest, Mahi Rajput.

Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the film is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Upon release, it became Ayushmann's biggest opener (in terms of ticket sales) to date. It was previously reported that Dream Girl had managed to gross more than most mid-range films like Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs 8.20 crore), Luka Chuppi (Rs 8.01 crore) and Chhichhore (Rs 7.32 crore) on Day 1.

Ayushmann recently spoke about the positive response his film has received with Mid-Day, "It always feels great when your film is accepted by the public. It is phenomenal and a blockbuster. Feels great and I feel validated. Audience love is the best love."

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2019 13:06:31 IST