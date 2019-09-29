Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha's comedy set to cross Rs 125 cr

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl has amassed Rs 120.50 crore in its third weekend at the domestic box office. According to trade analysts, the absence of any major release till 2 October as well as the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti will be beneficial for the film's revenue.

Here are Dream Girl's latest box office figures.

#DreamGirl jumps on [third] Sat... Biz [almost] doubles... Absence of major release [till 2 Oct] will prove advantageous... Will cross ₹ 125 cr today [Day 17]... [Week 3] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.30 cr. Total: ₹ 120.50 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2019

According to a Box Office India report, the comedy has performed better than Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore did in its third weekend. The report adds that even if the film does not gross much on Sunday, it will manage to beat Chhichhore's numbers.

In Dream Girl, Ayushmann plays Karamvir Singh, a small-town boy, who can mimic a woman's voice. His father Jagjeet (Annu Kapoor) is debt-ridden, so Karambir finds a job as a tele-caller, where he chats with strangers over the phone in his feminine voice and under a false name — Pooja. Nushrat plays his love interest, Mahi Rajput.

Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the film is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. It hit cinemas on 13 September and became Ayushmann's biggest opener (in terms of ticket sales) till date. It was previously reported that Dream Girl had managed to gross more than most mid-range films like Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs 8.20 crore), Luka Chuppi (Rs 8.01 crore) and Chhichhore (Rs 7.32 crore) on Day 1.

Ayushmann recently spoke about the positive response his film has received with Mid-Day, "It always feels great when your film is accepted by the public. It is phenomenal and a blockbuster. Feels great and I feel validated. Audience love is the best love."

