Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha's comedy earns Rs 26.47 cr in two days

The box office collection of Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha's comedy, Dream Girl, saw a surge by 63 percent on Day 2. The film opened to Rs 10.05 crore and earned Rs 16.42 crore on its second day with the total earnings now standing at Rs 26.47 crore.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has received immense positive reception from metropolitans as well as tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Dream Girl is Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest opener (in terms of ticket sales) till date.

Here are the latest box office figures for Dream Girl.

#DreamGirl witnesses superb growth on Day 2 [63.38%]... Circuits that were decent on Day 1 join the party on Day 2... Biz at metros, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities go on overdrive... Day 3 should surpass Day 2 by a margin... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr. Total: ₹ 26.47 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2019

Dream Girl, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, follows a small town man played by Ayushmann, who can perfectly mimic a woman's voice. He takes up the job of a telecaller, where he chats with strangers over the phone in his feminine voice and under a false name — Pooja. Many of Pooja's callers end up falling in love with her voice, leading to hilarious consequences.

Ayushmann is known to take up unconventional roles such as Vicky Donor, his debut film where he played a sperm donor, or Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun, where he played a blind pianist sucked into a murder mystery.

“I’m delighted that Dream Girl has opened well and there is a lot of positivity around the film. This personal milestone of mine is really encouraging for me. I tried to explore with Dream Girl and tried my hand at doing a mass entertainer and I’m happy that audiences across the country have accepted me as an entertaining hero. As an artist, I have tried to back projects that I felt had the potential to break out in their own genres and this day one result is a strong validation of that," the actor had said about the film's first day performance.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2019 10:24:37 IST