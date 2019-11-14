Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha's comedy to release in Hong Kong on 5 December

Dream Girl, the comedy featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, is set to release in Hong Kong on 5 December. The announcement was made by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media. Zee Studios International, the company in charge of distributing the film globally when it released in September this year, has collaborated with MM2 to release the film in Hong Kong, reports Indo Asian News Service.

Talking about releasing the film in Hong Kong, Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication & International Film Distribution, Zee Entertainment, told Indo Asian News Service, "The quirky tale of Dream Girl transcends boundaries! A film that has emerged to be one of the biggest entertainers of the year marks 5th Bollywood release in this non-traditional market after Barfi, Dangal, Secret Superstar and Hichki. It's always a great feeling to take such films to the unconventional territories and witness the diaspora's reaction towards this film."

Check out the announcement

The film, helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, has garnered considerable commercial and critical acclaim. It also features Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor. The film's narrative revolves around the special abilities of a man who can impersonate a woman's voice. After considerable struggle, Ayushmann's character finally gets an opening in a call centre that provides female companionship over the phone to lovelorn, lonely men.

Dream Girl even surpassed the lifetime collections of Badhaai Ho, becoming Ayushmann's highest-grossing film ever.

It was previously reported that Dream Girl had managed to gross more than most mid-range films like Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs 8.20 crore), Luka Chuppi (Rs 8.01 crore) and Chhichhore (Rs 7.32 crore) on Day 1.

Ayushmann recently spoke about the positive response his film has received with Mid-Day, "It always feels great when your film is accepted by the public. It is phenomenal and a blockbuster. Feels great and I feel validated. Audience love is the best love."

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 15:15:27 IST