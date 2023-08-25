Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl, which released today across the globe, has taken a fair start at the domestic box office. The comic caper garnered a good response in the NCR market, however, it could have been much better, especially in the mass circuits.

The film is hit by Mastaaney in Punjab, which has opened to a humongous response in the state. Before its release, Dream Girl 2 saw great advances as it sold around 60 thousand tickets at the national chains. While the first part collected over Rs 10 crore on its first day, this might earn a little less unless the sequel sees a great push in the evening and night shows.

While Ayushmann’s last few films underperformed at the box office, this might bring him on track. Talking about the box office prediction of Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann told Firstpost, “I don’t know but the box-office prediction as of now, it is good, opening numbers and advance bookings look good so it looks like a healthy sign, the vibes are good. As far as the content is concerned, it’s a laugh-out-loud film, it’s a commercial, massy, fun film. It does justice to the first one and it’s a fun film as I said.”

On the other hand, Ananya said, “I know box-office is the ultimate form of validation as it shows how many homes and people you’ve touched, and obviously you’ve put in so much effort so you want your film to do well. But I’m confident and getting a good feeling about it.”

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film also features Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, and Seema Pahwa.