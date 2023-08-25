Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa

Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Language: Hindi

In 2019, when Dream Girl released, the comic caper turned out to be a sleeper-hit at the box office by earning over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film won the hearts of the audience with its refreshing storyline and plot. So, naturally, when the sequel was announced, it created a humongous buzz among the audience along with expectations. But does it manage to recreate the same magic like the first part? Let’s find out…

Karamveer (Ayushmann Khurrana) wants to marry his love of life Pari (Ananya Panday) but for that, he needs to fulfil his father’s condition of earning Rs 25 lakhs in just six months. To earn this hefty amount, Karam pretends to be a girl and works as a dancer at a dance. But soon things turn bizarre when four people pursue Karam aka Pooja for marriage and post that we see some awesome twists and super funny situations.

Just like the first part, director Raaj Shaandilyaa successfully creates hilarious situations in Dream Girl 2, which strikes the right chord with the audience and witty punchlines making it more quirky and fresh. The filmmaker knows what cinegoers expect from a comic-caper and he makes to add all that ingredients in the perfect proportion.

Talking about the performances, Ayushmann Khurrana once again steals the show with his Pooja avatar. Right from small nuances to hitting the right notes in comic dialogues, the actor shines in every frame of the film. Ananya Panday has tried to put her best foot forward as Khurrana’s love interest with their chemistry turning out to be a treat.

All members of the supporting cast, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa are known for their bang-on comic timing and Shaandilyaa perfectly utilises their potential to deliver a perfect situational comedy.

On the whole, Dream Girl 2 is an absolute entertainer lifted by amazing performances by the ensemble cast.

Rating: 3.5 (out of 5 stars)

Dream Girl 2 is playing in cinemas near you