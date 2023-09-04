Despite Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma starrer Gadar 2‘s dominance at the box office, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 performed exceptionally well in its second weekend. The comic caper raked in Rs 8.10 crore yesterday and currently stands with a grand total of Rs 86.16 crore.

The film crossed the lifetime business of Pati Patni Aur Woh (Rs 86.89 crore) this morning and emerged as the highest-grosser of all time of Ananya Panday. Since SRK’s Jawan is arriving this Thursday, it will be interesting to see whether Dream Girl 2 enter the Rs 100 crore club or not.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Ananya Panday spoke about box office expectations and said, “I try to manage my expectations, the one thing I’ve learned is not to keep any expectations. I’m very new so I don’t want to take too much pressure. I know box-office is the ultimate form of validation as it shows how many homes and people you’ve touched, and obviously you’ve put in so much effort so you want your film to do well. But I’m confident and getting a good feeling about it.”

Talking about the preparation of her character, she said, “It was very important for me to get the language right and the look right because I wanted to make sure that even though it’s a glamorous role, I wanted to make it as authentic as possible.”

Dream Girl 2 produced by Ektaa R Kapoor & Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film boasts a talented star-cast of actors such as Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, and Manoj Joshi. Dream Girl 2 was released in cinema halls on 25th August 2023.