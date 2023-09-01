After Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, OMG 2 and Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 turns out to be the new success story at the box office. After witnessing a good growth in the weekend, the comic caper remained steady in the weekdays and currently stands with a grand total of Rs 67 crore.

Dream Girl 2 has surpassed the business of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Rs 60.78 crore) and Article 15 (Rs 65.45 crore) to emerge as Ayushmann Khurrana’s fifth highest-grosser of all time after Badhaai Ho (Rs 137.61 crore), Dream Girl (Rs 142.26 crore), Bala (Rs 116.81 crore) and AndhaDhun (Rs 74.59 crore). Looking at the current scenario, we can expect Dream Girl 2 to cross the Rs 80 crore mark by the end of its second weekend.

Dream Girl 2 has occurred as a game changer for the versatile actor Ayushmann Khurranna and the film unleashed his box office potential by pushing him into the envelope of box office. Besides his box office performance, Ayushmann Khurrana’s transformation into both characters has received unanimous from the audiences.

Dream Girl 2‘s biggest strength lies in the fact that it showcases the comedy in the best way possible. As the film has entered into the second week, The stupendous run of the film is sure to continue in the another as well. The widely acclaimed and enjoyed entertainer of the year has stayed true to its promise and has utilized the potential of its entire star cast in the best way possible.

Dream Girl 2 produced by Ektaa R Kapoor & Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film boasts of a talented star-cast of actors such as Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi and is now screening in cinemas.