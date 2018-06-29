Drake releases his fifth studio album Scorpion, featuring previously unreleased vocals by Michael Jackson

Drake finally released his new album titled Scorpion on 29 June. According to Variety, the double album features 25 songs, 12 on the side A and 13 on side B. The album includes hit numbers like 'God's Plan', 'Nice for What' and Drake's retaliation to Pusha T's diss track, 'I'm Upset'.

The album also has guest appearances with Jay Z in 'Talk It Up', Static Major and Ty Dolla $ign in 'After Dark'. Michael Jackson's vocals from previously unreleased music are part of the song, 'Don't Matter To Me.'

The rapper has also written his songs in collaboration with other artists like Nicki Minaj, Future and Paul Anka, who has been credited for his work on the Jackson song.

Scorpion was released on iTunes and Spotify and has already garnered 1 billion hits on Apple Music, reported Rolling Stone. Drake has also written the editor's note for Apple Music - ""I hate when drake raps. Drake sings too much. Drake is a pop artist. Drake doesn’t even write his own songs. Drake took an l. Drake didn’t start from the bottom. Drake is finished. I like drake's older stuff. Drake makes music for girls. Drake thinks he’s Jamaican. Drake is an actor. Drake changed. Anybody else > Drake …. Yeah yeah we know."

This album comes after More Life, a mixtape the rapper had released in 2017.

