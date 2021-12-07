Drake was nominated for best rap album Certified Lover Boy and Way 2 Sexy featuring Future and Young Thug, which earned a nomination for best rap performance.

Drake wants no part in competing for a Grammy. The four-time Grammy winner and his management asked the Recording Academy to withdraw his two nominations from the final-round ballot. They said Drake’s request was honored by the academy.

The Canadian rapper and singer is among the world's best-selling music artistes who have over 170 million records sold. He has also won four Grammy Awards, two Brit Awards and holds various Billboard hot 100 records.

On Monday, the Grammys removed Drake’s nominations from the nominee list on its website.

Why was Drake nominated?

Why did Drake withdraw Grammy nominations?

Drake had called out the Grammys in previous years. The rapper had shown his displeasure for not being nominated outside the rap category. He also took aim at the importance of the Grammy Awards during his acceptance speech after God’s Plan won best rap song in 2019. “If there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here. I promised you, you already won,” said Drake while holding his trophy. Before the rapper continued, his speech was cut off.

Some have also speculated that this decision might have been influenced by the fact that his name is involved in the lawsuit for the Astroworld Tragedy in Houston last month.

The Grammys will take place in Los Angeles on 31 January.

