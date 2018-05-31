You are here:

Pusha T claims Drake uses a ghostwriter for his songs; Canadian rapper responds with diss track

FP Staff

May,31 2018 19:45:52 IST

This year has seen one of the wildest feuds between two of the most known faces of hip hop. Over the course of this week, American rapper Pusha T and Canadian MC Drake aimed insults at each other over 'diss tracks'.

Drake. Image from Twitter

Drake. Image from Twitter

Feuds aren't a new thing in the hip hop world though. The history of rap talks of the rivalry between Tupac Shakur vs Notorious B.I.G and the beef between Jay Z and Nas. These squabbles, whether petty and sometimes bordering on violent can make or break a musician's fan following and popularity.

The bad blood between these two rappers has been simmering for almost a decade now. But, it reached its boiling point with Pusha T releasing his seven-song album Daytona, which has been produced by Kanye West. It uses a photograph of late singer Whitney Houston's drug covered bathroom as album art. The Rolling Stones magazine has described Daytona as "a marvel of musical precision".

The album's final song 'Infrared' targets Drake, criticising him for not writing his own songs and lacking originality. Pusha raps, "It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin", referring to the the hip hop artist Quentin Miller who Meek Mills had earlier alleged to be the ghostwriter of many of the Canadian rapper's songs.

Drake immediately retaliated with his own punchy track titled Duppy Freestyle, targeting Pusha and his producer West. The song begins with him saying, "I’m in shock. The nerve, the audacity".

He goes onto dismiss Pusha's allegations and points out that West himself employed several ghostwriters including Drake himself for his new album, Life of Pablo. He also suggests that Pusha was using this incident to sell more of his albums and his label G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam should pay Drake for the free publicity.

Pusha tweeted the final lyric from Duppy telling Drake to send him an invoice.

Of course, Drake went ahead and shared on Instagram, a copy of an invoice charging Pusha's label $100,000 for "promotional assistance and career reviving".

You’re welcome.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

But the incident quickly took a much serious turn, when Pusha fired back another diss track Drake's way with 'Story of Adidon', rapped over the beat of  Jay Z's The Story of OJ.

The accompanying artwork is a picture of Drake smiling in blackface that Pusha claims is an unedited, authentic picture. In the song, Pusha lashes out on Drake and brings up his mixed racial identity, his relationship with his father. He also brings up rumours of Drake's secret love child.

Drake took to posting an Instagram story, defending this photograph and providing context to further stop people from misconstruing the purpose behind the image. He said that through this photograph, he was trying to use his voice to bring awareness about the issues and prejudice that black actors have to face in the entertainment industry.

drake 825

Screenshot from Instagram @champagnepapi

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: May 31, 2018 19:47 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Drake #Hip Hop music #Pusha T #TuneIn

also see

Billboard Music Awards 2018 : Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons, Kendrick Lamar win top honours

Billboard Music Awards 2018 : Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons, Kendrick Lamar win top honours

Watch: Parmanu new song Jitni Dafa brings to fore personal conflict of John Abraham's character

Watch: Parmanu new song Jitni Dafa brings to fore personal conflict of John Abraham's character

John Mayer releases music video of his latest single New Light, and it is a meme lover's paradise

John Mayer releases music video of his latest single New Light, and it is a meme lover's paradise