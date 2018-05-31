Pusha T claims Drake uses a ghostwriter for his songs; Canadian rapper responds with diss track

This year has seen one of the wildest feuds between two of the most known faces of hip hop. Over the course of this week, American rapper Pusha T and Canadian MC Drake aimed insults at each other over 'diss tracks'.

Feuds aren't a new thing in the hip hop world though. The history of rap talks of the rivalry between Tupac Shakur vs Notorious B.I.G and the beef between Jay Z and Nas. These squabbles, whether petty and sometimes bordering on violent can make or break a musician's fan following and popularity.

The bad blood between these two rappers has been simmering for almost a decade now. But, it reached its boiling point with Pusha T releasing his seven-song album Daytona, which has been produced by Kanye West. It uses a photograph of late singer Whitney Houston's drug covered bathroom as album art. The Rolling Stones magazine has described Daytona as "a marvel of musical precision".

The album's final song 'Infrared' targets Drake, criticising him for not writing his own songs and lacking originality. Pusha raps, "It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin", referring to the the hip hop artist Quentin Miller who Meek Mills had earlier alleged to be the ghostwriter of many of the Canadian rapper's songs.

Drake immediately retaliated with his own punchy track titled Duppy Freestyle, targeting Pusha and his producer West. The song begins with him saying, "I’m in shock. The nerve, the audacity".

He goes onto dismiss Pusha's allegations and points out that West himself employed several ghostwriters including Drake himself for his new album, Life of Pablo. He also suggests that Pusha was using this incident to sell more of his albums and his label G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam should pay Drake for the free publicity.

Pusha tweeted the final lyric from Duppy telling Drake to send him an invoice.

Send the invoice for the extra 20... https://t.co/41rd4OJeMF — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 25, 2018

Of course, Drake went ahead and shared on Instagram, a copy of an invoice charging Pusha's label $100,000 for "promotional assistance and career reviving".

You’re welcome. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 25, 2018 at 6:08pm PDT

But the incident quickly took a much serious turn, when Pusha fired back another diss track Drake's way with 'Story of Adidon', rapped over the beat of Jay Z's The Story of OJ.

The accompanying artwork is a picture of Drake smiling in blackface that Pusha claims is an unedited, authentic picture. In the song, Pusha lashes out on Drake and brings up his mixed racial identity, his relationship with his father. He also brings up rumours of Drake's secret love child.

Please stop referring to this picture as “artwork”...I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images...this is a REAL picture...these are his truths, see for yourself https://t.co/gd6vRS3HM8pic.twitter.com/2el58HEZ8F — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 30, 2018

Drake took to posting an Instagram story, defending this photograph and providing context to further stop people from misconstruing the purpose behind the image. He said that through this photograph, he was trying to use his voice to bring awareness about the issues and prejudice that black actors have to face in the entertainment industry.

Updated Date: May 31, 2018 19:47 PM