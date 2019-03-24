Dora and the Lost City of Gold trailer: Isabela Moner undertakes a wild mission to save her parents

The first trailer from Dora and the Lost City of Gold, the live-action film based on Nickelodeon’s long-running animated series, Dora the Explorer, has been dropped and it sees Dora undertaking the most thrilling adventure of all — of attending high school.

Having been brought up surrounded by jungles, Dora (Isabela Moner) finds herself sticking out like a sore thumb when she is enrolled into a city high school. Soon after, while on a school scavenger hunt, Dora is kidnapped by an unknown assailant (Eugenio Derbez), who demands her to help him find her parents (portrayed by Michael Peña and Eva Longoria). Dora's parents are on a mission to discover the lost city of gold. Accompanied by her motley group of friends (played by Micke Moreno, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden), Dora is determined to save her parents and uncover the mystery of a lost Inca civilization.

Unlike the original animated version, Dora will not be seven but a teenager. The original animated series that ran from 2000 until 2014 had 172 episodes and followed a seven-year-old Dora going on adventures with her monkey Boots.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold, directed by James Bobin and jointly produced by Paramount Players, Walden Media, and Nickelodeon Movies, will be released on 2 August.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Mar 24, 2019 11:47:45 IST