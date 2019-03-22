Dora and the Lost City of Gold: Live-action film, starring Isabela Moner, to release in India on 2 August

Dora and the Lost City of Gold, starring Isabela Moner and Eva Longoria, is all set to open in theatres on 2 August.

Release date finalised... #DoraAndTheLostCityOfGold arrives on 2 Aug 2019... Viacom18 Motion Pictures release... First look poster: pic.twitter.com/MsvoMgKPuW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 21, 2019

According to ew.com, the title character will be just entering high school in the film. Moner will essay the role of Dora in the film, which will be helmed by James Bobin.

Based on the popular animated series Dora the Explorer, this live-action adaptation will feature the story of Dora’s life as she leads a group of teenagers in an adventure to save her parents (played by Eva Longoria and Michael Pen) and also solve the mystery of a lost Incan civilization. Unlike the original animated version, Dora will not be seven but a teenager.

A Paramount Pictures film, the project will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, read a statement.

Dora will move in to stay with her cousin Diego, played by Micke Moreno, while Eugenio Derbez will play a mysterious jungle inhabitant called Alejandro, who tries to protect the teenagers.

Nicholas Coombe will be seen in the role of a fellow high school student called Randy, who has a crush on Dora; Madeleine Madden will portray the school’s class president, Sammy; and Adriana Barraza will be seen as Dora’s grandmother Abuelita Valerie.

The original animated Nickelodeon series that ran from 2000 until 2014 had 172 episodes. It followed a seven-year-old Dora going on adventures with her monkey Boots.

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 13:55:09 IST