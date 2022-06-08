Swaraj is jointly produced by the government of India and Mumbai-based production house Contiloe Pictures.

Before the era of satellite channels and OTT, Doordarshan was the primary source of entertainment for people across the country. While the generation from the 80s and 90s always go on a nostalgic trip when the topic of Doordarshan comes up today, the flagship channel is all set to revamp itself and come up with fresh and unique content to entertain the audience.

Among the new content, there will be a 75-episode series titled Swaraj, which will narrate the untold stories of unsung heroes of India and lesser-known tales about the Indian history. It will be jointly produced by the government of India and Mumbai-based production house Contiloe Pictures, which has previously bankrolled shows like Sony TV's Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and Vighnaharta Ganesha, Colors' Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Zee TV's Jhansi Ki Rani among others.

As per News 18 report, the series will showcase the stories from 1498 when Vasco da Gama first reached India to 1947 when the country got independence. “It will document stories of how the Portuguese, Dutch, French, and the British came to India during this period and instances of how India fought back on several occasions. The series will be of high quality and at par with content aired by top online curated content platforms. Over Rs 50 crore will be spent in making it," said a source to the portal.

As per the reports, the show will feature Saurabh Gokhale, Krrip Suri, Mir Ali, Rudra Soni, Sanjay Gurbaxani and Vishal Nayak in prominent roles. While Sanjay has starred in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Raazi and Raees, Rudra is known for his stint in shows like Baalveer, Peshwa Bajirao, Yeshu, Karn Sangini, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Balika Vadhu, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and others.

