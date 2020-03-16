Donald Glover removes surprise album featuring Ariana Grande, SZA within minutes of release online

Donald Glover, also known by his moniker Childish Gambino, released a 12-track surprise album with feature appearances by artistes like Ariana Grande, SZA, and 21 Savage on Sunday, reports Variety.

Titled only Donald Glover Presents, it is not available on streaming service and was soon pulled out from the website donaldgloverpresents.com. Currently, the website does not carry any more information about the record except its name. Complex notes that Donald Glover Presents is also the name of his partnership with Adidas.

According to Genius, the list includes already released tracks 'Algorythm' and 'Feels Like Summer'. Others are presumably titled: 'Intro (Warlords)', 'Little Foot Big Foot', 'Why Go To the Party', 'Don’t Worry About Tomorrow (The Violence)', 'Under the Sun', 'We Are' (Interlude), 'Time' (Ft. Ariana Grande), 'Vibrate' (Ft. 21 Savage & SZA), 'To Be Beautiful', 'Sweet Thing / Thank You'.

Glover's last work of music was Awaken, My Lover in 2016, which included the Grammy winning song 'Redbone' . In recent memory he released the politically charged 'This is America', which won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Music Video at the 61st Grammy Awards.

This song was also followed by 'Summertime Magic' and 'Feels Like Summer' from his EP Summer Pack. They also featured in the 2019 film Guava Island, also starring Rihanna.

In 2018, Glover announced that he would no longer be releasing music as his alter ego Childish Gambino. "I stand by that.I'm making another project right now ... but I like endings, I think they're important to progress," he had said following his Grammy win that year.

Glover was seen onscreen as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story and was the voice of Simba in Disney's live-action version of The Lion King. He also featured in the Beyonce-led compilation soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift for the movie.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 16, 2020 14:01:58 IST