The eldest daughter of former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady of the U.S. Michelle Obama, Malia Obama is trying her hands at filmmaking. Confirming the same in a recent interview, actor Donald Glover revealed how he has been mentoring Malia under his newly-launched production company ‘Gilga‘. While stating that the young lady has created a short film as a part of her learning period, Glover also spoke about a piece of advice that he gave Malia in the initial days. For the unversed, Malia Obama has also worked as a staff writer for Glover’s Amazon Prime Video series titled ‘Swarm’ and is under the constant guidance of the actor.

Speaking to GQ magazine, Donald Glover recalled an interaction that he had with the 24-year-old when he apprised her about the opportunity that “will come only once.”

“You’re Obama’s daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around,” he told Malia.

While Glover admitted to having mentored her throughout the process of her short film, his creative partner at Gilga, Fam Udeorji also spoke about Malia and said, “Understanding somebody like Malia’s cachet means something. But we wanted to make sure she could make what she wanted, even if it was a slow process.”

Apart from this, Glover also went on to talk about his production studio and about Liam Neeson’s provocative appearance in Atlanta.

Donald Glover on Liam Neeson’s appearance in Atlanta

Amid the ongoing controversies over Liam Neeson’s certain remarks about the Black community, speculations were making rounds about whether the Taken actor would feature in Atlanta. However, Glover did manage to rope him in, thus giving one of the biggest surprises last year. Opening up about the same in the interview, he revealed how he got Jordan Peele to speak to Liam Neeson in order to convince him for the show.

“Jordan thought the idea of poking fun at his controversial remark was hilarious! So Jordan talked to him. It was then when Liam hit me back and said he talked to Jordan and his son and thought it’d be a good thing,” Glover said.

