Dolor y Gloria trailer: Pedro Almodóvar unites Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas in a touching narrative

Pedro Almodóvar reunites with his apparent favourites Antonio Banderas (Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! and The Skin I Live In) and Penélope Cruz (Broken Embraces and Volver) with Dolor y Gloria. The legendary Spanish director adapts from Federico Fellini’s 8½ to make the feature.

The narrative focuses on an aging filmmaker who reminisces about the major figures in his life. As per a report, the synopsis reveals that these figures included “first loves, second loves, the mother, mortality, an actor with whom the director worked, the ’60s, the ’80s, current times, and the emptiness, a sense of incommensurate emptiness, caused by the inability to go on making films.”

Banderas plays fictional director Salvador Mallo in present times. Almodóvar uses a flashback structure to highlight the most important moments of his life. Asier Etxeandia, Julieta Serrano and Leonardo Sbaraglia form the supporting cast.

Dolor y Gloria is Almodóvar’s return to filmmaking following his 2016 melodrama Julieta, which won positive reviews from critics but failed to show any mettle in the awards race.

Sony is scheduled to release Dolor y Gloria in Spain on 22 March. The studio is yet to announce the release date for the US and India. Watch the trailer of the film here.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 10:04:35 IST