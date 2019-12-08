You are here:

Dolittle, Robert Downey Jr's first post-MCU film, to release in India on 17 January

Robert Downey Jr's Avengers: Endgame follow-up Dolittle, a reimagining of the classic story of a man who can talk to animals, is all set to release in Indian cinemas on 17 January, the same day it hits the American theatres. The film will open in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Stephen Gaghan, Dolittle is the remake of 1998 film and is set in the Victorian era.

As per the official logline, after losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr John Dolittle (Downey Jr), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria's England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company.

But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

Apart from Downey Jr, the film's voice cast boasts of names such as Harry Collett, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cena, Emma Thompson, Marion Cotillard, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson.

The Universal Pictures International film also features Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent and Carmen Laniado in live-action roles.

The film is executive produced by Downey Jr, Sarah Bradshaw and Zachary Roth.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Dec 08, 2019 15:51:13 IST