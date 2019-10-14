Dolittle trailer: In first post-MCU role, Robert Downey Jr embarks on 'perilous journey' with some furry friends

After playing a mighty superhero in Marvel films, Robert Downey Jr is now a physician, who can communicate with animals. Dolittle is a re-imagining of the classic tale by Hugh Lofting. From the looks of the trailer, the story is starkly different from Eddie Murphy's comedic Dr Dolittle franchise.

After the death of his wife, the eccentric Dr John Dolittle, a veterinarian in Victorian England, shuts himself away from the rest of the world with only animals for company. However, when the young queen (played by Jessie Buckley falls ill, he has to jet off to a mythical island in search of a cure. "We have no choice but to embark on this perilous journey," Dolittle says in the trailer. In his quest for a cure, he is joined by his animal buddies and a young apprentice (played by Harry Collett).

Dolittle has an impressive voice-cast including Oscar-winners Octavia Spencer and Marion Cotillard, and other seasoned actors like Jim Broadbent, Emma Thompson, Michael Sheen, Ralph Fiennes and Antonio Banderas. The cast also includes wrestler John Cena, The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani, Spider-Man: Homecoming's Tom Holland, Mr Robot's Rami Malek and singer Selena Gomez.

Dolittle has been co-written and directed by Stephen Gaghan, known for Gold (2016) and Syriana (2005). John Whittington has collaborated with Gaghan to write the film. It was initially named The Voyage Of Doctor Dolittle and was in the works for a long time. In April 2019, Dolittle had to undergo reshoots due to concerns about the tone and flow, reports Collider.

The film is executive produced by Downey Jr, Sarah Bradshaw and Zachary Roth. Doolittle will hit theatres on 17 January, 2020.

